Audrina Patridge of 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Was Sick — Fans Believe COVID-19 Is to Blame

The Hills: New Beginnings is back on the small screen for Season 2, and fans are excited to catch up with the Hollywood friend group that many of us relate to. Last season brought all types of drama and by the looks of it, Season 2 is not going to miss a beat.

Audrina Patridge has been a longtime fan favorite on The Hills franchise. Many viewers grew up watching Audrina and her sometimes cringe-worthy love life, and fans always rooted for her to win. During the Season 2 premiere, the star shared that the pandemic took a toll on her life and her health. This left viewers wondering if the reality star contracted the coronavirus.

However, the star has continued to stay tight-lipped when it comes to her health issues.

Viewers believe that Audrina could have been sick for a number of reasons ranging from a cold to the coronavirus.

It’s no secret that Audrina likes to keep certain details of her life to herself, so it's not surprising that the star chose not to reveal what she was sick with. And since then, the rumor mill on social media has been buzzing.

“During the pandemic I got really sick, and it literally made me think about what’s important in my life,” Audrina said on the series. “It also forced me to listen to my emotions and feelings because I’ve come to terms with myself and what I want and how I want to be treated.”

As the Season 2 premiere hit the small screen, one thing was apparent: The pandemic played a major role in some members of the cast making huge lifestyle changes. Brody Jenner came to the realization that his drinking harmed his friendships with loved ones while Audrina spilled that the pandemic was a moment of reflection for her health and her life.

Audrina's family possibly contracted COVID-19, so fans think the reality star also contracted it.

COVID-19 has continued to rear its ugly since the beginning of 2020. With so many celebrities and everyday people contracting the virus, many believed that it was only a matter of time before they tested positive.

Audrina’s sister, Casey Loza, revealed that her family possibly caught the coronavirus. So, it’s understandable why fans believe that the reality star had the virus as well. In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, Casey shared with fans and loved ones her journey of taking care of her three children, who were showing signs of having COVID-19.

"Vallon was tested for COVID-19 on March 18 after spiking a fever of 102 along with a bad cough and diarrhea,” she wrote on Instagram per The Sun . "After listening to his lungs and checking him they swabbed him for the flu and rsv. Both negative. Swabbed him for COVID-19 and sent us home to quarantine and treat his symptoms to keep him comfortable.”

She continued, "Two days later we were back. He was having trouble breathing and wheezing. His left lung has fluid in it and he has full-blown pneumonia now. We don’t have test results back yet but the doctors all said the same thing. There is NO treatment so the positive/negative is just a label." Casey later posted that while her son Vallon was able to break his fever, the rest of her family — including Casey — also got sick.

Although Audrina has not spoken about her sister and her nieces and nephews dealing with the virus, this could very well be the reason that she was also sick.

As Season 2 continues to hit the small screen, Audrina may reveal the cause of her sickness. But until then, we’ll just have to wait and see. The Hills: New Beginnings airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.