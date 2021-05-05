Brody Jenner Is a Successful Star Like the Rest of His Mega-Famous Family

As a Jenner, Brody has dabbled in some pretty famous circles, and his dating history reflects that of a true Hollywood socialite. He has been linked in the past to Kristin Cavallari, Nicole Richie, Lauren Conrad, Cora Skinner, Jayde Nicole, and Avril Lavigne.

In 2018, Brody married Kaitlynn Carter and the couple enjoyed a happy relationship for a few years. The pair married in a very intimate ceremony in Bali — so intimate, in fact, that none of Brody's family even attended. Nonetheless, the two split in 2019 and have opted ever since to enjoy their romantic lives (whatever they may be) in private.

Though their marriage didn't work out, it appears that there are no hard feelings between Kaitlynn and Brody, as they were spotted grabbing dinner together back in January 2020.

Although neither have mentioned whether they're considering getting back together, only time will tell what happens between the former couple.