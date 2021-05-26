Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Believe 'The Hills' Will Need a New Cast for Season 3

Reality television fans have been excited since Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings has hit the small screen. After an interesting reboot in Season 1, fans naturally called for another season and got their wish. This show has shown that our favorite friend group has grown up a lot over the years. Now, as adults, they are tackling parenthood, starting and maintaining businesses, and navigating relationships.

Will there be a Season 3 of The Hills: New Beginnings? Get comfortable as we spill the tea.

Since The Hills continues to be a trending topic on social media and brings in rave reviews and ratings, viewers are hoping that Season 3 is on the table. However, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have some reservations about that fact — especially since things with this group can always change.

Heidi and Spencer believe that Season 3 of ‘The Hills’ will need a new cast.

If you’ve been rocking with The Hills — the spinoff to Laguna Beach — since its start in 2006, then you know that this show takes drama to the next level. And while The Hills: New Beginnings is in full swing with a few missing faces, Heidi and Spencer are still along for the ride.

That said, The Hills has shown viewers a new side to the once-hated couple. Viewers have said that the pair has definitely grown on them since they seem to be in a better place. However, Season 2 has the couple finding themselves in the middle of drama. And it has left people wondering if Season 3 is in the cards.

In an interview with ET, Heidi and Spencer let out all their feelings about other cast members on Season 2 and spilled about the likelihood of a Season 3.

It's such a strange feeling to not completely hate Spencer and Heidi #TheHillsNewBeginnings — katie. (@karmaskismet) May 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

"I would imagine if there was a Season 3, it would be with an all-new cast because after this season, I don't see how everyone would be able to be in the same room once this airs," Spencer told the outlet. "We don't even know what people are saying in their testimonials."

A quick peruse through Season 2’s trailer shows that some serious issues took place between cast members. And Heidi and Spencer shared that they were often targets. "I feel like Speidi's on the chopping block a lot," Heidi told the outlet. "I think there were a lot of high emotions and a lot of heightened things going on for everybody, so I think we were an easy target for a lot of people."

