Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge Tease There's Something Between Them on 'New Beginnings'

Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings is here, and things are already heating up between the cast members on the reboot. It didn't take long before some of the co-stars began linking up romantically, and rumors have been swirling that Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge are together. But are the pair really dating? Here's what we know.

Are Brody and Audrina together?

Audrina and Brody link early on in Season 2 of New Beginnings, with Audrina admitting she spent the night with Brody (though she offered no other details on what that means for their relationship). "Brody and I have known each other for a very long time," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I can't give up too much of what happened. There was a kiss, and we will talk about our friendship and where it led and what we decided on. But that is all on the show."

Source: Getty Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge in 2010

Audrina and Brody have known each other for years, but they've never dated — until now. "He was a good kisser," she continued. "I feel like we have always had a flirty relationship or friendship, whatever it was. And I think at this point, we were both single and we grew up a lot. We were in different places and it comes down to timing." Brody was just as mum about the state of their relationship, telling fans they'll have to watch the show to see it all unfold.

“Audrina is a great kisser,” Brody also said. “We’ve always had chemistry, even in the original show, and she’s just so much fun to be around. For some reason, her and I are always the ones staying up the latest, talking too late … We’re really, really close.”