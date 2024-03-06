Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules What Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay’s Net Worth? She Said Tom Sandoval Gave Her a Loan Since joining 'Vanderpump Rules,' Scheana has started her own businesses and is still working on music. By Sheridan Singleton Mar. 6 2024, Published 6:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

From being an aspiring singer to a married mother, Scheana Shay has had a very interesting journey over the past several years. Prior to becoming a mainstay on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana worked as an actress and model in addition to pursuing her singing career. She is currently married to Brock Davies, and they have a daughter, Summer Moon. Since joining Pump Rules, the Bravo star has started her own businesses and is still working on music, but what is her net worth?

Scheana’s finances came up in Season 11, as she shared that Tom Sandoval helped her during the pandemic. She revealed during Episode 6, “During the pandemic, I woke up to several thousand dollars in my account. [Tom] knew I was struggling at the time — my podcast got canceled, I'm pregnant, I had no income — and he was there for me in a time when no one else was." The moment was a surprising one, given her friendship with Ariana Madix, but it did validate the reason she was being nice to him.

What is Scheana Shay’s networth? A look at her career, from the screen to entrepreneurship.

Scheana has a few things that she’s working on in her career. She was an actor prior to Pump Rules, appearing on the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, and even appeared on the 90210 reboot. She then began to pursue her music career before landing on Vanderpump Rules. Since then, she has launched her own podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, and has her own lash line called Viva Verano.

Scheana Marie Davies (née Jancan, formerly Shay) TV Personality, Singer, and Entrepreneur Net worth: $500,000 Scheana Shay is a TV personality most well known for Vanderpump Rules. Prior to her time on the reality series, she worked as an actor, appearing on shows like Disney Channel’s Jonas, Nickelodeon’s Victorious, and the 90210 reboot. Birthdate: May 7, 1984 Birthplace: West Covina, Calif. Birth name: Scheana Marie Jancan Father: Ron van Olphen Mother: Erika van Olphen Marriages: Michael Shay (m. 2014–2017); Brock Davies (m. 2021) Children: One daughter named Summer Moon (with Brock Davies) Education: Azusa Pacific University

Scheana Shay’s empathy for Tom Sandoval created a rift between her, Ariana Maddix, and Lala Kent.

Scheana, Ariana, and Lala Kent won the award for being a Dream Team during the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. That is just how close their friendship really is. Scheana, in addition to being friends with Ariana, had her own close friendship with Tom. After Scandoval, Scheana was dealing with complex emotions. First, empathy for her friend Ariana, who was devastated by the infidelity. Then, anger at Tom for hurting her friend and the subsequent loss of their own friendship in such a bad situation.

Where do things stand with Scheana and Tom Sandoval?