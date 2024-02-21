Dive Deep into the 'Vanderpump' Universe: An Extensive Review of Cast Podcasts

For fans of Bravo's hit reality show, Vanderpump Rules, there's good news. Several cast members have ventured into the world of podcasting, giving fans even more ways to connect with their favorite reality stars.

Vanderpump Rules, a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been a staple of reality television since its debut in 2013. The show follows the lives of the staff at SUR, a trendy restaurant in West Hollywood owned by Lisa Vanderpump. It has gained a cult following for its drama-filled episodes and larger-than-life personalities.

Whether you're new to the Vanderpump universe courtesy "Scandoval" or a long-time fan, these podcasts are a must-listen for anyone seeking to enrich their viewing experience. They not only keep the spirit of Vanderpump Rules alive but also create a community where fans can share their love for this popular show But, which Vanderpump Rules cast podcasts are worth your time? Here's our hot take:

1. 'Scheananigans with Scheana Shay'

Source: Getty Images

Reality star Scheana Shay is making waves in the digital world with her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay. Known for her role on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, Shay has taken to the airwaves to provide fans with an unfiltered look into her life.

The podcast offers a unique perspective that goes beyond her persona on Vanderpump Rules, giving fans a chance to connect with her on a more personal level. Shay does not shy away from discussing her life, love, work, and everything in between. This openness is a refreshing change from the scripted reality television world, offering listeners an authentic glimpse into her life.

2. 'When Reality Hits' with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Whether you're a die-hard fan of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, or simply looking for a new podcast to enjoy, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany is worth checking out.

The podcast doesn't shy away from the reality TV world. In fact, Jax and Brittany embrace it, providing listeners with a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making a reality show. They discuss everything from the audition process to the filming experience, offering fans a unique perspective on the industry.

3. Lala Kent's 'Give Them Lala'

Give them Lala , my new FAV podcast 🤌🏻 — karencitaa ✨ (@_OfficialyKaren) June 1, 2022 Source: Twitter

Give Them Lala is a podcast hosted by Lala Kent, an actress, singer, TV personality, and entrepreneur. On her show, Lala explores topics such as relationships, sex, betrayal, mental health, and personal life. She often brings in special guests to discuss their experiences and share insights.

Lala isn't afraid to delve deep into topics that many shy away from. Her frank discussions about her own experiences with love, loss, and personal growth provide listeners with a unique perspective and valuable insights.

4. 'Disrespectfully' — Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan

Disrespectfully covers a wide range of topics, from beauty and lifestyle to pop culture. Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan also delve into their personal lives, sharing their experiences and lessons learned over the years. Their dynamic friendship provides an engaging and entertaining backdrop for their discussions.

Disrespectfully is not just a podcast title; it's a philosophy. The hosts' fearless exploration of taboo subjects and vulnerable sharing of personal experiences have given the podcast an authenticity that's often missing in the digital realm. They don't just discuss trending topics; they dissect them, providing fresh perspectives and sparking insightful conversations.

5. Tom Sandoval's 'Everybody Loves Tom'

Source: Getty Images

Hosted by Tom Sandoval, a popular cast member of Vanderpump Rules, Everybody Loves Tom offers listeners a unique perspective. This podcast was launched recently and has quickly gained a following due to its unique blend of celebrity chats, personal insights, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the world of Vanderpump Rules. But the podcast isn't just about Vanderpump Rules. Sandoval invites an eclectic mix of celebrities, musicians, and friends for candid and entertaining conversations every week.

6. 'Rachel Goes Rogue' with Raquel "Rachel" Leviss

On her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, Raquel Leviss dives deep into various topics, exploring her personal journey and providing insights into her life beyond what viewers see on television. From candid conversations to answering audience questions, Rachel Goes Rogue offers a unique perspective on Raquel's world.

