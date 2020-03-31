Is Dayna From 'Vanderpump Rules' Single After Splitting From Her Co-Star?

On every season of Vanderpump Rules, couples get together only to fall apart several episodes later, and there's never a shortage of drama when it comes to an on-screen hookup. Chances are, if you try to romance someone at SUR or TomTom, they have a past with at least one other employee.

For Season 8 of the hit reality series, newcomer Dayna Kathan is learning the hard way that dating a co-worker (and co-star!) is no easy prospect.