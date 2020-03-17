Here’s Your ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Bling Report: An Engagement Ring Roundup

Here’s Your ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Bling Report: An Engagement Ring RoundupBy Kate Brierley
Ah, the leading ladies of Vanderpump Rules. We’ve seen them go from make-ups to break-ups and everything in between in eight seasons that never seem long enough.
But lately, the cast seems to have their hearts set on settling down. Recent seasons have brought engagements and weddings galore. Heck, even Jax Taylor got married — and the the ex-girlfriend he cheated on with a Vegas stripper was a bridesmaid (we’re lookin’ at you, Stassi Schroeder). Who’d have thought?
With all this love in the air (and even if some of it has since ended), fans want to see the bling behind each proposal. From carats to cuts and costs, we’ve rounded up the details on the engagement rings of some of the show’s most noteworthy cast members. Enjoy!
1. Brittany Cartwright
Designed by famed celebrity jeweler and Jax’s personal friend Kyle Chan, Brittany’s ring is a 3.14-carat white diamond cushion cut. It’s picture-perfect for this traditional Southern belle.
Brace yourself for the price tag, because Jax didn’t come to play with this purchase. He spent $70,000 on the engagement ring with the double halo design, with one halo representing Brittany, and the other representing Jax (aww).
"This ring was specially designed with Brittany in mind. [Jax and Brittany] had an idea of what type of style and diamond they were looking for: micro pave setting around a larger center stone,” Kyle shared with Bravo, saying it’s a complicated design to get right.
2. Stassi Schroeder
Stassi’s engagement ring from fiance Beau Clark is a show-stopping 1900s heirloom with a bit of history behind it. It’s a family treasure, first acquired by Beau’s grandfather in the 1940’s or 1950’s.
The 3.5-carat ring features a European round-cut diamond surrounded by 24 smaller stones in a platinum setting, People shares, and it’s the stuff that Stassi’s Downton Abbey dreams are made of. And it could carry a price tag of up to $100,000.
“It’s beautiful. I feel like it’s like Cinderella’s glass slipper or something in a ring. It’s like, straight out of Downton Abbey,” she shares. “I knew no matter what I would love it. But I never thought I would get something, like, this awesome and big.”
3. Lala Kent
Lala Kent is engaged to mega-producer Randall Emmett and rocking a ginormous 6-carat designed by Richie Rich from Leon Diamond in New York. According to Us Weekly, Rand worked with Rich for about six months to create the stunning sparkler — an 18K white gold ring featuring just over 6 carats of diamonds.
Rich said Randall wanted something clean and classy, and that the center bauble is there by design. “Love goes in a circle and it doesn’t stop. He wanted to make sure that it doesn’t end.”
4. Katie Maloney-Schwartz
Like Jax, Tom Schwartz also used Kyle Chan to design Katie's unique ring. Engagement was something she begged for on the show, so it was pretty important that Tom hit it out of the park when the time (finally) came.
And he did! Kyle designed a 2-carat pear-shaped champagne diamond set in 14-karat rose gold, with a pink sapphire set in the band.
Katie was “beyond happy” and said “one of my and @twschwa closest friends designed this gorgeous ring and that makes it all the more special!"
5. Scheana Marie Shay
Ah, Scheana. We can’t forget the OG of Vanderpump Rules proposals, though she and ex-husband Mike Shay were only married for a year.
Scheana and Mike went ring shopping together in Covina. "I was specific in that I wanted a thin band with a princess cut diamond in a halo setting."
But Mike took it a step further by incorporating diamonds from a ring Scheana’s father gave her mom when she was born. "Knowing I have part of my mom's ring just made my engagement ring that much more special!"
