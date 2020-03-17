Here’s Your ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Bling Report: An Engagement Ring Roundup

Ah, the leading ladies of Vanderpump Rules . We’ve seen them go from make-ups to break-ups and everything in between in eight seasons that never seem long enough.

But lately, the cast seems to have their hearts set on settling down. Recent seasons have brought engagements and weddings galore. Heck, even Jax Taylor got married — and the the ex-girlfriend he cheated on with a Vegas stripper was a bridesmaid (we’re lookin’ at you, Stassi Schroeder ). Who’d have thought?