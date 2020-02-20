Pregnancy Rumor Update: Is Brittany Cartwright Really Expecting This Time?

The Bravo couple tied the knot on June 29, 2020, following a year-long engagement. Some rough patches aside, they have been together since 2015.

It takes a very special lady to permanently capture the heart of notorious Vanderpump Rules playboy Jax Taylor . And that lady just happens to be his southern sweetheart of a wife, Brittany Cartwright !

Brittany was introduced on Season 4 when Jax surprised fans by quickly asking her to move to LA — and in with him.

Both Jax and Brittany make no secret that they both aspire to be parents one day soon. So it’s not surprising the world is anxiously awaiting their inevitable baby news (how *cute* will Britt look with a baby bump, y’all?).

We have the facts you need on whether she is or isn’t expecting right now.