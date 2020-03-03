We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
brett-on-vanderpump-1583260939682.jpg
Source: Instagram

Brett Was Already Riding His 15 Minutes of Fame Before 'Vanderpump Rules'

By

In the seven seasons Vanderpump Rules has been on the air, most of the main cast has remained just that. There have been a few newbies here and there, and now Season 8 has welcomed YouTuber Brett Caprioni into the fold. Because not only is he experienced in all things vegan and vlogging, but apparently, he’s a bartender too. Brett is essentially a triple threat and part of his charm is going to be spent being at the center of some romance drama this season.

But because he’s so new to the world of Vanderpump Rules, there’s a lot fans don't yet know about Brett. Like where he’s from, how he found himself cast on the show in its eighth season, and how much of a future he has at SUR. Because despite being no stranger to the camera via YouTube, Brett is brand new to reality TV.