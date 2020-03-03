Brett Was Already Riding His 15 Minutes of Fame Before 'Vanderpump Rules'

Even if Brett gets off to a rocky start amidst his newfound reality TV stardom, he likely made some friends while filming Vanderpump Rules Season 8. In October 2019, James Kennedy posted a selfie with Brett on Instagram with the caption, "Season 8 coming in hot." So even if Brett doesn’t make it to Season 9, he likely made an impression with a handful of his SUR co-workers and Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

Watch Vanderpump Rules on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.