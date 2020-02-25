We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Bravo

Frank Is Basically a Ghost After Appearing on Season 1 of 'Vanderpump Rules'

On reality TV, nothing is ever certain. So when Frank Herlihy started off on Vanderpump Rules way back in Season 1 and never returned, he was essentially another non-reality star who bit the dust. Because he was so integral to one of Stassi Schroeder’s earliest storylines, though, some fans are curious about what happened to Frank on Vanderpump Rules and where he is now.

To be fair, Frank was more of a recurring supporting cast member than part of the core cast, even in the show’s infancy. But he was a bartender at SUR, which garnered him enough camera time to be considered one of the long lost cast members who viewers still wonder about years after he was on the show.