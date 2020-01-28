After Getting Banned From TomTom, Is Stassi Still Friends With Tom Sandoval?

The latest Vanderpump Rules fight may not be about the pasta (like the most epic blowout of Season 6 was), but it is about a book. When the Ice Queen aka Stassi Schroeder had a party at TomTom , the restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz , for the release of her book Next Level Basic, the logistics of the event caused her to get into a fight with Tom Sandoval.

After their epic blowout, neither was immediately willing to back down. The fight reignited years-long feelings of anger and resentment between the pair, and it appeared like things could be irreparable.

Are Stassi and Tom from Vanderpump Rules friends now? Read on for the details of their intense argument and where their friendship stands today.