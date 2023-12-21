Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Relationship Timeline — From Dating to Separate Bedrooms? Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are happily married. Here's a look back at their relationship, including what she said about their sleeping arrangement. By Melissa Willets Dec. 21 2023, Published 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

A-list actor Cameron Diaz may have stepped in it a bit when she said, "We should normalize separate bedrooms." The comments were made during a Dec. 19, 2023, episode of the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, which is hosted by Molly Sims and Emese Gormley.

Cameron, whose husband is musician Benji Madden, said,"I would literally, like, I have my house, you have yours, we have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room, you go sleep in your room. I'm fine." "And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for, you know, our relations," the star added.

Since Cameron isn't exactly new to her comments to being taken out of context, she went on to affirm, “By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.” Let's take a look back at their relationship timeline, shall we?

May 2014: Cameron and Benji started dating.

The Holiday actor and the musician met eachother thanks to another celebrity couple: Joel Madden and Nicole Richie. "I met them first and then they didn't set us up, but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other," Cameron said about her introduction to her one-day husband.

December 2014: Benji and Cameron got engaged — and said "I do" a month later.

After briefly dating, it seems they knew this was it because Benji popped the question just before New Years 2015. There had been rumors circulating for months that Benji and Cameron had decided to get married. Then, just a month later, the couple officially became husband and wife in a small ceremony attended by the likes of Cameron's BFF Drew Barrymore.

Speaking about why she waited until her early 40s to tie the knot, the There's Something About Mary alum admitted, "I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband. I had boyfriends before, and there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends."

December 2019: Cameron and Benji welcomed their daughter Raddix.

The couple maintained a rather private relationship — and then out of the blue, announced they had "completed" their "family." "Happy New Year from the Maddens!" the famous new parents shared in late 2019. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."