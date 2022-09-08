Good Charlotte's Joel Madden Is Taking Over as Host of 'Ink Master,' but Does He Have the Tattoo Pedigree?
Good Charlotte once sang, "The little things, little things they just won't go away. The little things, little things made me who I am today."
Perhaps some of those little things are tattoos. For Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden, tattoos have perhaps helped him go from rock star to host of Ink Master. Obviously, it helps to have tattoos in order to lead people through a show that centers on finding the most gifted tattoo artists around. Here's what we know about Joel Madden's tattoos.
What tattoos does Joel Madden have?
Like all art, tattoos are an extension of one's emotional state at the time of its conception. But unlike most art, tattoos are more or less forever so you better be sure you're willing to revisit that feeling any time a tattoo should catch your eye. It seems like Joel Madden is more than prepared. In an August 2022 chat with Alternative Press, Joel discussed why he was more than qualified to take the helm of Ink Master.
"Tattoo culture has been a big part of my own development, identity, aesthetic, and life for over 25 years, so this feels natural for me, and I’m looking forward to becoming a part of the Ink Master tradition," he excitedly shared with the outlet.
As far as what interests him about tattoos, Joel always puts a fair amount of thought into every piece he gets. By far his favorites are the ones on his hands because he got them for his family, his kids, and his wife, Nicole Richie. "They are very special and feel really meaningful to me," he said.
Believe it or not, Joel Madden is a huge sports fan. The Maryland native has been following the Baltimore Orioles baseball team since he was a kid and, according to ESPN, Joel has the "team's cartoon bird logo behind his right ear." That's a pretty painful place for a tattoo but it's not the worst pain he's ever felt while going under the needle.
While walking the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Joel spoke with Billboard about his new job and some old pain. "The first tattoo I ever got I was 17, and I got the Irish flag on my arm with my brothers. We all got the same one."
To no one's surprise, he followed that one up with the letters "GC" for Good Charlotte and the floodgates opened from there. By far the worst spots for Joel to get tattooed were his "stomach, back, and ribs."
Joel's twin brother, Benji Madden, also has tons of tattoos.
Twins always seem to be inseparable, which might explain the fact that Joel and Benji Madden started Good Charlotte together and both have a ton of tattoos. One helpful aspect of this art is the ability tell the twins apart.
To honor the Baltimore Orioles, Benji got a "representation of a menacing oriole on his right hand," per ESPN. That's a hilarious move because Orioles are adorable birds. They could not be less terrifying.
By far the Benji Madden tattoo that draws the most attention is the enormous piece of art on his shaved head. In October 2015, The Daily Mail took note of a "large skull design intertwined with a complex geometric pattern." It's great to get a tattoo of a skull on your head so strangers don't have to waste time guessing what's underneath your dome.
The brand-new season of Ink Master begins streaming on Paramount+ on September 7.