Good Charlotte's Joel Madden Is Taking Over as Host of 'Ink Master,' but Does He Have the Tattoo Pedigree?

Good Charlotte once sang, "The little things, little things they just won't go away. The little things, little things made me who I am today."

Perhaps some of those little things are tattoos. For Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden, tattoos have perhaps helped him go from rock star to host of Ink Master. Obviously, it helps to have tattoos in order to lead people through a show that centers on finding the most gifted tattoo artists around. Here's what we know about Joel Madden's tattoos.