Drew Barrymore Revealed That She Got Her First (Illegal) Tattoo at *This* Age The talk show host got candid about the origins of her first tattoo during her chat with Dove Cameron on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.' Let's get into it. By Haylee Thorson May 5 2023, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

There is certainly no shortage when it comes to celebrity ink. From Jonah Hill to Selena Gomez to Pete Davidson, A-list talent often boast dozens upon dozens of tattoos. And did you know Drew Barrymore also has more than 10 tattoos?

During her chat with Dove Cameron on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the talk show host got candid about the origins of her first tattoo. Let’s get into the details alongside the history of her other body designs.

Source: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore revealed she got her first tattoo when she was 13.

During Dove’s May 3, 2023, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Schmigadoon! star and the talk show host animatedly discussed their first tattoos. Dove told Drew she got her first piece of ink when she was 14, saying, “I had this best friend when I was younger. They were very fun, and I was very introverted, and she had wanted this tattoo for a long, long time.”

.@DoveCameron shares the story behind her “horrendously ugly” first tattoo! pic.twitter.com/wGr06MZ5dI — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) May 3, 2023

The “Boyfriend” singer continued, “She was so scared of the pain that … I volunteered as tribute to go first … And we did it. It was my first tattoo ever. It was like a gateway.” Surprisingly, Drew shared a similar story. “I'm so torn. Now I'm 48 and a mom of two girls, and it all comes full circle,” the Santa Clarita Diet actor explained. “'When did you get your first tattoo?' And I'm like 13.” She then joked, “I love illegal tattooing!"

The pair bonded over their regretful teenage decisions, with both women commenting on how their initial ink hadn’t aged well. “It's horrendously ugly,” the Descendants alum said of her first tattoo. And the Ever After star agreed, “So is mine!”

How many tattoos does Drew Barrymore have?

Source: Getty Images

During an interview on the Today Show on Jan. 31, 2023, Drew revealed that she has “11 or 12” tattoos as of 2023. The news of the talk show host’s ink count came after Savannah Guthrie asked Drew to attend her first tattoo appointment with her. As a tattoo veteran, the Charlie’s Angels actor has ink all over her body, from her lower back to her forearm to her stomach. Some notable designs of Drew’s include an angel, bird, butterfly, cross, flowers, and handwriting.

Drew Barrymore got a new tattoo during an episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’

In May 2021, Drew invited viewers into the inking process. During her Mother’s Day segment, the 50 First Dates actor documented herself receiving a heartfelt tattoo dedicated to her daughters. “Home is where we are,” the message read on her right forearm.