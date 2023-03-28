Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Fox Family Films ‘Ever After’ Is 25 Years Old — Where Is the Cast Today? By Haylee Thorson Mar. 28 2023, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Ever After: A Cinderella Story is turning 25! On Tuesday, Mar. 28, Drew Barrymore reunited with her fellow fairytale co-stars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds (who played sisters Jacqueline and Marguerite in the movie) on a special episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

In honor of the romance drama’s 25th anniversary, let’s see what some of the film’s cast members have been up to since its 1998 debut. Read on for details!

Drew Barrymore (Danielle)

Drew Barrymore has had quite an impressive career since she began as a child actor in the 1980s. The 48-year-old currently hosts The Drew Barrymore Show, which debuted in September 2020. The talk show is in its third season. Recently, Drew worked as an executive producer on the children’s series Princess Power, which premiered in January. The Charlie’s Angels alum has hosted her podcast, Drew’s News, since 2022.

Melanie Lynskey (Jacqueline)

The 45-year-old New Zealand actress is best known for independent film work throughout her impressive career. In 2023, Melanie received a Critic’s Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for playing Betty Gore in the Hulu miniseries Candy.

In 2022, she won a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for portraying Shauna in the Showtime series Yellowjackets. She also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress for the same role. Additionally, Melanie appeared in two episodes of HBO’s hit series The Last of Us.

Dougray Scott (Prince Henry)

Dougray Scott is a Scottish actor renowned for playing Prince Henry in Ever After. Since 2021, the 57-year-old actor has played Detective Inspector Ray Lennox in the television series Crime. This year, he appeared as Uncle Tony in several episodes of the British thriller series A Town Called Malice. Dougray is also joining eight new cast members in Season 2 of the BBC British police procedural Vigil and will play a major role, according to Deadline.

Megan Dodds (Marguerite)

Megan is a 53-year-old American actress who has appeared in everything from CSI: NY to Not Going Out to House. A Juilliard School alum, Megan had an impressive Broadway career in the early aughts. The Ever After star is married to photographer Oliver Pearce, with whom she shares one daughter, Isabella Pearce. Her last onscreen appearance was in 2021 as Andrea Walters in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series For All Mankind.

Anjelica Huston (Rodmilla)

The 71-year-old award-winning actress’s career hasn’t slowed since her film debut in the late ‘60s. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Anjelica Huston will join the upcoming John Wick spin-off Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

