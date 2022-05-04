'Candy' Review: Hulu's True-Crime Miniseries Is Equal Parts Sweet and Sadistic

By now, there’s practically a formula: A-list actors plus true-crime equals successful miniseries. And while Hulu’s stunningly morbid limited endeavor Candy follows the formula, it does so in a way that catches you off guard — in a way that eats at your psyche.

Created by Robin Veith and Nick Antosca — the same duo behind Hulu’s explosive true-crime miniseries The Act — Candy follows the 1980 murder of Wylie, Tex. housewife and mother Betty Gore. The egotistical, church-going busybody Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) struck the subdued Betty (Melanie Lynskey) with an ax in her own home a casual 41 times. And to think that curly-headed suburban monster got away with it by means of self-defense is staggering.