Candy Montgomery Killed Betty Gore on Friday, June 13, 1980 — Here's What Happened

The forthcoming series each cast light on the grisly deed committed by Candy Montgomery, a stay-at-home mother with a daughter and a son. On Friday, June 13, 1980, Candy had a brief conversation with a local school teacher and close acquaintance, Betty Gore.

During the chit-chat, Betty asked if Candy was pursuing an affair with her husband. When she answered yes, Betty grabbed an ax. Candy tried to defend herself, and the two women ended up having a violent fight inside Betty's utility room.