Candy Montgomery Killed Betty Gore on Friday, June 13, 1980 — Here's What Happened

Candy Montgomery Killed Betty Gore on Friday, June 13, 1980 — Here's What HappenedBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 16 2022, Published 10:08 a.m. ET
The harrowing murder of Betty Gore serves as the source of inspiration behind Candy, a mini-series arriving on Hulu in May 2022, and Love and Death, a show coming to HBO Max in 2022. Candy and Love and Death offer new retellings of the true story of Candy Montgomery, who was accused of killing Betty Gore. How did it all go down?
'Candy' and 'Love and Death' are based on the true story of Candy Montgomery.
The forthcoming series each cast light on the grisly deed committed by Candy Montgomery, a stay-at-home mother with a daughter and a son. On Friday, June 13, 1980, Candy had a brief conversation with a local school teacher and close acquaintance, Betty Gore.
During the chit-chat, Betty asked if Candy was pursuing an affair with her husband. When she answered yes, Betty grabbed an ax. Candy tried to defend herself, and the two women ended up having a violent fight inside Betty's utility room.
Candy struck Betty with the ax 41 times in total. When Betty's neighbors found her disfigured body, they first assumed she shot herself in the head. Candy was arrested on June 27, 1980, on suspicion of murder.
During the court trial, Candy insisted that she brutally murdered Betty out of self-defense. The strange thing? Candy got away with it, the judge finding her not guilty. After the trial, she and her husband, Pat, moved to Georgia. As you can imagine, they later divorced. According to Daily Mail, Candy now goes by the name of Candace Wheeler. She works as a mental health therapy provider for teens and adults.
Candy Montgomery struck Betty Gore with an axe no less than 41 times — and she walked away free.
Candy on Hulu offers a sepia-tainted rendering of the horrific tale. Starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey in the lead roles, the series takes a new look at the incident that played out in Collin County, Texas in 1980. According to IMDb, the first episode of Candy will premiere on May 9, 2022.
Love and Death stars Elizabeth Olsen and Lily Rabe in the leading roles of Candy and Betty, respectively. The show is executive produced by Lesli Linka and David E. Kelley (of Big Little Lies fame). The trailer of Love and Death has yet to be released, and no official release date for the series has been announced. We don't know about you, but we're definitely excited to see these two powerhouse actresses take on the story!
Candy Montgomery ended her affair with Betty Gore's husband before committing the horrific murder.
As a two-part article series by Texas Monthly suggests, Candy embarked on an affair with Allan to disrupt the monotony of her everyday life.
A purely sexual undertaking, the romance was intended as a means to unwind — but things started to unravel fast. For one, Allan was arranging meet-ups with Candy while Betty was pregnant with their second daughter, Bethany. They broke it off after the baby was born, however.
According to Texas Monthly, Allan and Betty entered a marriage counseling program, Marriage Encounter. Allan didn't talk about the past fling during the program otherwise geared toward sparking honest discussions between spouses. If the commonly-told tale is anything to go by, Betty grabbed the ax after Candy confessed to having had an affair with Allan. Candy then struck Betty 41 times.