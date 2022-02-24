The wait is almost over for fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. That's because the Kar-Jenners' new reality series The Kardashians is just around the corner — and Hulu has released a teaser trailer offering a sneak peek at some of its major happenings.\n\nLet's take a closer look into when The Kardashians drops on Hulu and what fans can expect from Season 1.The family's original show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, aired from October 2007 to June 2021 on E!.\n\nAmid ongoing family drama, Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie all reportedly wanted to quit the show after more than 10 years of filming. (The Kar-Jenners denied this.) Following the infamous fight between Kim and Kourtney in the Season 18 premiere, however, Kourtney openly admitted she had quit. The Kar-Jenners ultimately decided as a family that Season 20 would be their last.Now, the entire Kar-Jenner gang — including Kourtney — is back for a Hulu series titled The Kardashians.Hulu has released its first trailer for 'The Kardashians.'A 30-second snippet of The Kardashians began circulating online after it premiered during the Feb. 21 episode of The Bachelor.\n\nIn the Hulu trailer, viewers saw teasers of big milestones in the lives of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Noticeably missing from the trailer was Kourtney's ex Scott Disick."Can you believe this is day one?" Kim said, as her family members embarked on filming the new series. \n\nViewers were then treated to footage of Kim getting ready to host Saturday Night Live, as well as Kourtney and Travis Barker's engagement.\n\nAn emotional Kris could be seen congratulating Kourtney after the proposal, telling her, "This makes me so happy."\n\n"She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened a few times," a slightly salty Kim pointed out.When is the premiere date for 'The Kardashians'?The good news is Kar-Jenner fans won't have to wait much longer for their next dose of the famous family. That's because The Kardashians is set to premiere on Hulu on April 14, 2022!In May 2021, family matriarch/"momager" Kris opened up about the switch to Hulu and what fans can expect from the new show.\n\n“Partnering with Disney was a no-brainer, we’re huge Bachelor fans and I love American Idol,” she said, per Us Weekly. “Hulu is the perfect place for our new show since it’s where you can currently catch up with every season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Hulu feels like family and they immediately embraced the idea of a new show with such open and welcoming arms.”Kris went on to add: “This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch."Catch the premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, April 14, 2022, on Hulu.