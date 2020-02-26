We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Why Does Kim Lunge at Kourtney in the 'KUWTK' Trailer? What We Know

Siblings don't always get along... in fact, fights are practically inevitable, especially if you're living life in front of a camera. The Kardashians, for example, are famous for their fights, arguments, and consistent drama, and it totally shows in the trailer for Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a new trailer for the upcoming KUWTK season, which officially airs on March 26, Kim is seen lunging at her oldest sister, Kourtney, and we can't help but wonder what Kim and Kourtney were fighting about. So stay tuned for everything we know regarding their alleged brawl.