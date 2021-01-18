Did Jessica Biel Have a Baby? She and Justin Timberlake Welcomed Son No. 2!

When it comes to pregnancy, celebrities seem to be either all or nothing — meaning stars either unabashedly offer a play-by-play every step of the way, or fans don't find out until months after the birth. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake definitely fall into the latter category.

Not only do they keep details about their relationship and their first child, Silas, to a minimum, but over the summer of 2020, rumors started spreading that the celebrity couple might have secretly welcomed another baby amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, Justin finally confirmed that the rumors were true, and fans are over the moon for him, Jessica, and Silas.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake welcomed their first baby in 2015.

Jessica and Justin's first baby — a son they named Silas Randall — was born on April 8, 2015. The protective parents have periodically shared photos of Silas since his birth, just without showing closeups or straight-on shots of his face. Although Jessica and Justin have prioritized their son's privacy, the parents have opened up about his delivery in recent years.

In 2018, Silas' parents described his birth in a book titled The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood. "We had two midwives, one doula, one meditation birthing class, a ton of hippie baby books, and a lovely home in the Hollywood Hills that we had turned into a labor training facility that we called The Octagon. So, not exactly normal," Jessica and Justin explained, according to E! News.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, they didn't end up getting the natural birth they had planned; that's because Jessica needed an emergency C-section. "When all our plans fell apart and the serene, natural childbirth we had envisioned ended with a transfer to the hospital and an emergency C-section, we arrived home exhausted, disillusioned, and totally in shock," the couple wrote. "I was obsessed with everything organic, toxin-free, natural, and homeopathic for our kid, who came into this world in an operating room through an incision. I was a dictator, making myself and my husband insane!"

Article continues below advertisement