Pat Montgomery's Wife Candy Murdered a Woman and Walked Away Scot-Free — Did He Stay With Her?

Then, in 1980, Candy murdered Betty Gore with an ax, leaving 41 wounds in her body. Initially she told no one but eventually claimed self-defense during her trial which, in a wild plot twist, actually worked. Candy was acquitted.

Evidently Pat stayed by her side throughout the entire ordeal, but it was reported by The Daily Mail that after moving to Georgia, Pat and Candy divorced. Apparently, Candy returned to her maiden name of Wheeler and Pat seemingly disappeared. Now this story will be told by Hulu, and we want to know who will be playing Pat.