Hulu's Scripted True-Crime Miniseries 'The Girl From Plainville' Will Boil Your Blood

Created by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, Hulu's pitch-black limited series The Girl From Plainville — which premiered on March 29, 2022 — consists of eight hour-long episodes. The first three episodes were released on March 29. After that, one episode will come out weekly until the finale on May 3.

The series sees Elle Fanning (The Great), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), and Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don't Cry) as its stars.