Did Pam Hupp Murder Betsy Faria to Steal Money Intended for Her Daughters?

Eartha Kitt once said, "Greed is so destructive. It destroys everything," and who better to know about greed than someone who once played Catwoman? While it's nice to imagine a world where greed only exists in fiction, that is sadly not the case. In NBC's The Thing About Pam (based on the Dateline podcast of the same name), Pam Hupp (played by Renée Zellweger) is driven by her material desires, and she will do anything to get what she wants.