'I Am Your Father' — Darth Vader Almost Never Knew That Leia Was His Daughter

The “I am your father” line in TESB was Luke’s first time hearing that Vader and his father were one and the same, and didn’t actually come to accept it until Master Yoda confirmed their link in Return of the Jedi.

Even still, Vader continued to believe Luke was his only offspring even after discovering his son was alive. It’s not until Return of the Jedi, when Luke confronts Vader and the Emperor in the third act of the film, that the Sith Lord realizes his son is there to protect his twin sister. Luke had only recently discovered the two were siblings and, even more recently, had revealed their connection to the princess.

Vader likely sensed their emotional bond through the Force when speaking with his son. Luke momentarily gives into his anger when Vader suggests Leia could be turned to the dark side, showing how much he cares for her despite only knowing they were related for a short time.