A Ton of Great Movies and TV Shows Based on Books Are Arriving Onscreen in 2022!By Anna Garrison
Jan. 5 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Do you know how many of your favorite movies and TV shows are based on books? Many of the best shows of 2021 were at least partly inspired by written works, and it looks like 2022 will be no different. Although many directors often take liberties with the works they adapt, it's always fun to get the inside scoop on what will happen next by reading the book first.
So, let's check out some movies and TV shows based on books that you can look forward to in 2022. Happy reading and watching!
'Death on the Nile' dir. Kenneth Branagh.
Death on the Nile is the latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name, featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, and Jennifer Saunders. The film also features controversial cast members Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright. Kenneth reprises his role as the detective Hercule Poirot.
Death on the Nile premieres on Feb. 11, 2022.
'Where The Crawdads Sing' dir. Olivia Newman.
Based on the novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where The Crawdads Sing stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, with Taylor John Smith as Tate Walker and Harris Dickinson as Chase Andrews. The story follows Kya, who is abandoned at a young age. Although she learns self-reliance as she becomes an adult and navigates love and loss, an unexpected death in town comes back to haunt her.
Where the Crawdads Sing releases on July 22, 2022.
'Salem's Lot' dir. Gary Dauberman.
It's no surprise that Stephen King's works have generated many adaptations throughout the years, and Salem's Lot is the most recent to get the Hollywood treatment. Based on King's 1975 novel of the same name, Salem's Lot stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, Alfre Woodard, William Sadler, Pilou Asbæk, and John Benjamin Hickey. The story follows a man who returns to his childhood home to write a novel only to discover it's being preyed upon by a vampire.
Salem's Lot releases Sept. 9, 2022.
'The Nightingale' dir. Mélanie Laurent.
Starring Dakota and Elle Fanning, The Nightingale is based on the 2015 novel by Kristin Hannah. The story follows two sisters during World War II who must resist the German occupation of France. Actress Mélanie Laurent will direct the flick, and due to Sony's deal with Netflix and Disney, the film will likely be available for streaming on Netflix.
The Nightingale's release date is currently unknown, but it will be released in 2022.
'The School for Good and Evil' dir. Paul Feig.
A young adult fantasy film based on the book by Soman Chainani, this flick will be released on Netflix in 2022. Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso co-star as best friends who are kidnapped and sent to The School for Good and The School for Evil — only to have their fortunes change. The film also stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Mark Heap, Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rob Delaney, Rachel Bloom, and Kit Young.
The School for Good and Evil will release on Netflix.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' dir. Martin Scorsese.
Based on the nonfiction book of the same name by David Grann, this film is about members of the Osage tribe who were murdered under mysterious circumstances during the 1920s, sparking an investigation by the FBI. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Robert DiNero, Lily Gladstone, Tatanka Means, Jason Isbell, Tantoo Cardinal, Scott Shepherd, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow star.
Killers of the Flower Moon does not yet have a release date and will likely be available on Apple TV+.
'My Policeman' dir. Michael Grandage.
Based on the 2012 novel of the same name, My Policeman stars Harry Styles and Emma Corrin. The plot is set in the 1950s and revolves around a gay policeman named Tom. In the film, Tom marries a schoolteacher named Marion to cover up his sexuality while also having a relationship with a museum curator named Patrick.
My Policeman does not yet have a release date but will likely be available on Amazon Prime.
There are many fan-favorite books being adapted into shows in 2022 as well.
Although the coronavirus pandemic delayed many television shows from filming when they were anticipated, rest assured, 2022 will not lack gripping entertainment. Here are some television shows that will be adapted from books throughout the year.
'House of the Dragon' dir. TBA
Based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the show will be set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focus on the Targaryen family, specifically, events leading up to their civil war. The first season will have ten episodes and includes cast members Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and more.
House of the Dragon premieres in 2022 on HBO and HBO Max.
'Interview With the Vampire' dir. Alan Taylor.
The long-awaited television adaptation of Interview With the Vampire has finally arrived. Starring Sam Reid as Lestat, Jacob Anderson as Louis, and Bailey Bass as Claudia, the show is based on Anne Rice's classic novel with a few liberties. The show will reportedly take place in both the present and the past, illustrating what everyone's favorite vampires have been up to since their rebirth.
Interview With the Vampire will air in late 2022 on AMC.
'Love and Death' dir. Lesli Linka Glatter.
The miniseries Love and Death is based on the true story of housewife Candy Montgomery's brutal axe murder of her friend Betty Gore in 1980. Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, and Lily Rabe star in the show. The series is based on Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of news articles from Texas Monthly titled Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II.
Love and Death will stream on HBO Max in late 2022.
'The Sandman' developed by Allen Heinberg.
Based on Neil Gaiman's world-renown comic book series, The Sandman is a television show developed by Netflix and produced by both DC Comics and Warner Bros. Gaiman will executive produce alongside Heinberg and David S. Goyer. The show tells the story of Dream, the titular Sandman, played by Tom Sturridge. The Sandman also stars Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, David Thewlis, and many more.
The Sandman will be available for streaming on Netflix in 2022.
'Daisy Jones & the Six' dir. James Ponsoldt.
Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's popular book of the same name, Daisy Jones & the Six follows a fictional rock band rising to fame in the 1970s to their split at the peak of their success. Riley Keough, Camila Morrone, Sam Claflin, and Suki Waterhouse appear in the show (and sing!). The story will be presented documentary-style and is currently written as a miniseries.
Daisy Jones & The Six will be available for streaming via Amazon Prime in 2022.