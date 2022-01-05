A Ton of Great Movies and TV Shows Based on Books Are Arriving Onscreen in 2022!

Death on the Nile is the latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name, featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, and Jennifer Saunders. The film also features controversial cast members Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright. Kenneth reprises his role as the detective Hercule Poirot.

Death on the Nile premieres on Feb. 11, 2022.