The Best Fiction Books of 2021 Made Us Laugh, Cry, and Jump for Joy

Author Sally Rooney rose to prominence with her book Normal People, but she's returned to devastate fans once more with Beautiful World, Where Are You. The story follows Alice, a novelist, who meets warehouse worker Felix and invites him to travel to Rome with her. In Dublin, Alice's friend Eileen is getting over a breakup when she reconnects with Simon, a childhood friend.

The twenty-somethings in this book grapple with heartbreak, new love, and running against the clock in this epic new romance.