What Is New Adult? — Five New Adult Book Recommendations

"New adult" as a genre is typically considered to fall somewhere between young adult and adult fiction. The primary indicator as to whether or not a novel is new adult is the age of the protagonist; if the main character is in their early 20s, it's likely a new adult novel.

That being said, there can be a bit of overlap between new adult and young adult, depending on the themes the novel explores. For example, you can have a new adult novel with a protagonist who is only 19 that explores more mature themes than your typical YA novel would.

This is often why books in this genre will sometimes have conflicting classifications, or if your local bookstore does not have a "new adult" specific section, these novels may be shelved in other places.