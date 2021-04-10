Loved 'Shadow and Bone'? Add These Books to Your TBR

If you didn't already know, there are seven books in the Grishaverse in total, and if you picked up Shadow and Bone because you wanted to watch the Netflix show when it dropped, you need to also hop on Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom, like, right now.

Both of these books are set following the conclusion of Ruin and Rising, and some of the events in Six of Crows will be played out in the first season of Shadow and Bone.