Loved 'Shadow and Bone'? Add These Books to Your TBR

Loved 'Shadow and Bone'? Add These Books to Your TBRBy Sara Belcher
Apr. 9 2021, Published 10:03 p.m. ET
The first season of Netflix's Shadow and Bone, based on the book series by Leigh Bardugo, is set to hit the streaming service on April 23. The series is already stacked with a star-studded cast.
Fans of the book series have been discussing the novels in anticipation of the upcoming TV series. But if you need more books to pass the time until then, here are some books you should read if you liked the Shadow and Bone trilogy.
'Six of Crows' and 'Crooked Kingdom' by Leigh Bardugo
If you didn't already know, there are seven books in the Grishaverse in total, and if you picked up Shadow and Bone because you wanted to watch the Netflix show when it dropped, you need to also hop on Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom, like, right now.
Both of these books are set following the conclusion of Ruin and Rising, and some of the events in Six of Crows will be played out in the first season of Shadow and Bone.
'King of Scars' and 'Rule of Wolves' by Leigh Bardugo
If you've already read all of the other books in the Grishaverse and still think there needs to be more justice for Nikolai, fear not because Leigh dedicated an entire duology to him. King of Scars and Rule of Wolves follows our new king, and while you won't see the events in these books in the first season of Shadow and Bone, you're likely to see some of it in future seasons.
'A Song of Wraiths and Ruin' by Roseanne A. Brown
Roseanne A. Brown's debut, A Song of Wraiths and Ruin, has the enemies-to-lovers romance Shadow and Bone fans wished for. Inspired by West African folklore, this book follows a princess and a refugee who are meant to murder each other but instead slowly fall in love. The second book, A Psalm of Storms and Silence, will release on Aug. 31, 2021.
'These Violent Delights' by Chloe Gong
Less fantasy and more historical fiction, These Violent Delights is a Romeo and Juliet retelling set in 1920s Shanghai following two star-crossed
lovers gang members who have to band together to save their city from a monster. This is another duology with the second book, Our Violent Ends, coming Nov. 16, 2021.
'Spin the Dawn' by Elizabeth Lim
If you thought the Fabrikators in Shadow and Bone were cool, then you'll want to check out Spin the Dawn. The book is described as "Project Runway meets Mulan," following Maia Tamarin as she poses as a boy hoping to become the best tailor in her land. This book has romance, magic, and high stakes that make it a great book to add to your TBR.
'Legendborn' by Tracy Deonn
While Legendborn is more of an urban fantasy novel than a high-fantasy one, the biggest critique readers have is how long it'll be until the sequel comes out. Following 16-year-old Bree Matthews as she unlocks her magic powers after witnessing a demon attack, she has to decide whether to join the Legendborn — or take them down.
'From Blood and Ash' by Jennifer L. Armentrout
If you're looking for a YA recommendation, then this is not the book for you because From Blood and Ash is definitely an adult fantasy novel. That being said, if you're looking for a strong female protagonist who holds her own and a steamy romance, you'll want to check this book out. Following the maiden, Poppy, who is meant to bring about the new era of her world, she has to fight off a fallen kingdom desperately trying to win hold again while also holding her own romance at bay.