'Where the Crawdads Sing' Is a Gripping Book, but Is It Based on a True Story?

The 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens became an instant classic when it climbed the top of fiction charts and stayed for 32 non-consecutive weeks. After the book was selected by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Book Club in September 2018, her production company decided to produce the book for a film adaptation in 2020. But are the events of the novel a true story? Here's everything we know.

So, is 'Where the Crawdads Sing' based on a true story?

Author Delia Owens is no stranger to the U.S. South herself, having grown up in Georgia. The book's setting of North Carolina could easily pull from a few of her own childhood experiences. Additionally, before becoming a novelist, Delia published several books on the ecology of Africa, where she and her husband lived for several years. Where the Crawdads Sing was her first work of fiction.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

The story of Where The Crawdads Sing follows oddball Kya, who raises herself in the marshes of her hometown after being abandoned by her family for most of her life. When a rumored flame is found dead, she becomes the central figure in a murder. The story explores themes of family, resilience, love, and natural splendor.

Article continues below advertisement