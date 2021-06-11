Will Fans Be Forced to Say Goodbye to Clarice Starling For Good?

In May, after earning the title of the network’s lowest-rated drama, it was confirmed that Clarice was canceled. Later, reports suggested that the show would return for Season 2 on the ViacomCBS streaming service, Paramount Plus.

But according to Clarice co-creator Jenny Lumet, that was the plan all along. She told The Hollywood Reporter , “When we first came up with it, we assumed it would be a streaming show, and David Nevins said it will have more impact on network.”

She added, “We went back and forth because there are more constraints on network. But then I thought well, f--k it, it’s much more interesting to see what we can do within all those rules and regulations because that’s what Clarice is doing.”

Shortly after the show's cancellation, Clarice showrunners confirmed that the show will, indeed, be renewed for Season 2, which will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.