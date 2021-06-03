Is Clarice Starling of 'Clarice' and 'The Silence of the Lambs' a Lesbian? Let's Investigate

There have been many opinion pieces, academic papers, and Reddit threads dedicated to unraveling Clarice Starling's sexuality. In The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice is the unwilling subject of male attention, with characters of the opposite sex often making unwanted passes at her.

One Reddit user points out that they suspected Clarice wasn't straight because she seemed to prefer the company of the other female character. Their interactions are filmed the same way as the men who hit on Clarice, but instead of being uncomfortable, she's able to complete her mission.

Jodie Foster, who played the character in the original The Silence of the Lambs film, is a lesbian, which the user suggests factored into Clarice's portrayal even if she wasn't publicly out at the time.