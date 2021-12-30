The 10 Best TV Shows of 2021 That Got Us Through a Pandemic and Then Some

WandaVision kicks off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's television franchises with a bang. The show picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame and focuses on the romance between Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany). When each day begins to seem like a different episode of television, the residents of WestView begin to suspect not all is as idyllic as it seems.

WandaVision is available for streaming through Disney Plus.