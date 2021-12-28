11 Netflix Shows that Ended (or Were Canceled) in 2021

Throughout 2021, even as some pandemic restrictions were lifted, people continued to bide their free time by streaming shows on Netflix.

While the streamer has built a reputation as a go-to destination to watch trending shows, there were a few programs that missed the mark in 2021 and were promptly axed.

In addition to the shows that were canceled, several top performers aird their final seasons in 2021 as well. We've rounded up a list of the Netflix originals that either concluded naturally, or that got canceled in 2021.