What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Everyone's favorite creepy stalker (not something we'd be a fan of IRL, obviously) was back and babied up for Season 3 of You. Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has had a son with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and the couple has even moved to the suburbs. Of course, the quaint, neighborhood life didn't quash Joe's stalker tendencies, and murder inevitably occurs.

According to the same Deadline viewing report, You Season 3 was watched for 468 million hours. Not bad for a third season! Even better? Netflix has already renewed You for a fourth.