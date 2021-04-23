Jessie Mei Li's Real-Life Identity Helped Prepare Her for 'Shadow and Bone'

Like Alina, Jessie often felt torn between two worlds. Raised in the south of England, Jessie discussed her dual identity with South China Morning Post. “[It’s] certainly something I felt growing up," she said. "I was very Chinese to my school friends but never feeling it. So that was another thing that I felt like I could bring [to the role], this shared experience of being in one place, but not really being connected to the other [place]. But everyone else thinks you are.”

However, especially as Jessie began further pursuing acting, her identity really came into play. “I’d go to auditions, and it would sometimes be for a mixed-race role,” Jessie recounted. “And sometimes those parts would go to a fully Asian person or a fully white person, whatever, which is fine – diversity and representation, it’s great. But at the same time, I often felt like ‘OK, what am I? Where do I fit in?’”

As the star of Shadow and Bone, Jessie now has the chance of a lifetime to bring an Asian and biracial character to the center of a story. And using her real-life experience with her parents, her family, and her identity, Jessie is also able to tell her own story through her portrayal of Alina Starkov.

Shadow and Bone is available to stream on Netflix as of April 23.