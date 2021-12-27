The Week Between Christmas and New Year's: 10 Memes About This Bizarre Stretch of Time

At last, it’s that awkward and confusing week post-Christmas and pre–New Year's Eve when no one knows what to do with themselves.

Some folks are at work pretending to work, while others are free of all responsibilities until the next calendar year. It's a weird time. Usually not a productive time. It's just a time. A period of seven days where we all just vibe until New Year's Eve when we can get dressed up again and take a fancy photo for Instagram.