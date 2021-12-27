The Week Between Christmas and New Year's: 10 Memes About This Bizarre Stretch of Time

The Week Between Christmas and New Year's: 10 Memes About This Bizarre Stretch of TimeBy Kelly Corbett
Dec. 27 2021, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
At last, it’s that awkward and confusing week post-Christmas and pre–New Year's Eve when no one knows what to do with themselves.
Some folks are at work pretending to work, while others are free of all responsibilities until the next calendar year. It's a weird time. Usually not a productive time. It's just a time. A period of seven days where we all just vibe until New Year's Eve when we can get dressed up again and take a fancy photo for Instagram.
Most of us have lost hope in the current year and are looking for a fresh start in the new year. So in the meantime, we try to create resolutions that our future selves will most likely break. Or we put together an end-of-the-year recap post on social media, detailing either how wonderful or disastrous the last 365 days were.
We all cope in different ways.
No one ever really says: "The best week of my life was between Christmas and New Year's." And if there are people that feel that way, please share your secrets with us STAT.
As for now, we'll just be sharing memes and retweeting things on Twitter that sum up how we feel during this one-week waiting period between the current and future year. Keep scrolling for some content that makes us feel seen, during a week where nothing makes sense.
1. Um, what day is it again?
"It is the period between Christmas and New year. No one knows what day it is. Time doesn't really exist. Can we start drinking at 10 a.m.? Why not. Existence is a confusion," @TechnicallyRon tweeted about this bizarre transitional period we must go through once a year.
Luckily, user @chazhutton had the perfect reply: a comic drawing of a calendar that illustrates just how unstructured the last week is between the end of December and the beginning of January.
2. Yes, Netflix. We are still watching.
We love you, Netflix. But please stop being so nosey this week. We clearly have nothing else to do but stream all our favorite shows.
3. Usually the former.
You would think the week between two major holidays would be a celebration. But most of us can't seem to find the thrill.
4. Well, there is one silver lining to the week after Christmas.
Good news for those who were gifted new underwear and socks for the holidays! You have a whole week to break them in!
5. "The world doesn’t return back to normal until January 2nd."
You can say that again! This week is about surviving. We'll start trying our best once the calendar year changes.
6. Anyone else feeling a little blue?
We just spent weeks preparing for Christmas and now the party's over. It's time to trash the tree and put away all the decorations. Major sigh.
7. It's a big week for finishing off our holiday treats.
We all cope in different ways. Some of us spend the week eating holiday leftovers. No shame here — treat yo'self. Although it's been rumored that most people gain weight during the holidays, this study shows that it's all a myth.
8. We're all just pretending to work, right?
Let's just confirm that although some of us are "working," we aren't actually working, right? Wink wink.
9. ... and if we are "working," it looks like this:
It's the type of week when you send a lengthy email discussing an attachment, but then you forget to attach the file.
10. Motivation has reached an all-time low. Send help.
Does anybody not want to do anything at all for the next week? We second that. Can we just skip to the new year, please?