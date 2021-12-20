Oui, Season 2 of Netflix's Polarizing Series 'Emily in Paris' Is Almost Here — Was It Filmed in France?

Well, with a predominantly white-as-snow cast and a cheesy storyline that repeatedly spits on the reputation of the French, Emily in Paris made plenty of noise on the interwebs — especially after receiving 2021 Emmy nominations.

“The berets. The croissants. The baguettes. The hostile waiters. The irascible concierges. The inveterate philanderers. The lovers and the mistresses. Name a cliché about France and the French, you’ll find it in Emily in Paris,” 20 Minutes' Fabien Randanne wrote.