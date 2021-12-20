Oui, Season 2 of Netflix's Polarizing Series 'Emily in Paris' Is Almost Here — Was It Filmed in France?By Bianca Piazza
Dec. 20 2021, Published 6:37 p.m. ET
"So bad it's good" is an undeniable phenomenon in the realm of pop culture. From cheesy, campy B-movies to trashy reality shows, we all have our faves (i.e., the Real Housewives franchise). Among the many entertainment endeavors that fall into that category is Netflix's controversial dramedy Emily in Paris. Why has the seemingly harmless series starring Lily Collins caused so much drama since its 2020 debut?
Well, with a predominantly white-as-snow cast and a cheesy storyline that repeatedly spits on the reputation of the French, Emily in Paris made plenty of noise on the interwebs — especially after receiving 2021 Emmy nominations.
“The berets. The croissants. The baguettes. The hostile waiters. The irascible concierges. The inveterate philanderers. The lovers and the mistresses. Name a cliché about France and the French, you’ll find it in Emily in Paris,” 20 Minutes' Fabien Randanne wrote.
Not only that, but the premise itself praises America. The story follows Chicago-based marketing exec Emily Cooper as she embarks on a new career journey, gifting a Parisian marketing firm with her apparently superior American vision. Despite its laundry list of Americanized mistakes, it clearly boasts a certain je ne sais quoi (at least for American audiences), as Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Dec. 22, 2021.
Even if few other things about the show are accurate, we'd at least hope Darren Star's series is filmed in France. While we put out our 20th cigarette of the day, let's delve into its stunning filming locations.
Season 1 of Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' was filmed all across Paris, France.
For those turned off by the series' controversies, you can at least find comfort in Emily in Paris's beauty. Along with jaw-dropping couture galore (hello, the creator of Sex and the City does not mess around when it comes to fashion), the scenery featured in the show is something of a masterpiece. According to Condé Nast Traveler, Season 1 was primarily filmed in Paris!
Among the many places naive Emily ventures to, she can be seen attending the opera at the Palais Garnier, which houses 1,979 seats. Subsequent to Napoleon III's request, the renowned opera house was inaugurated in 1875.
After an elegant night at the opera, an equally prestigious dinner is, of course, a must. Emily eats at the historic Le Grand Véfour, aka "the finest gourmet rendezvous of the Parisian political, artistic, and literary society for more than 200 years."
The millennial marketing guru also visits the stunningly detailed (and tactfully gaudy) Pont Alexandre III bridge, which stretches across France's Seine River.
The Musée des Arts Forains, a wonderfully odd museum that offers a vibrant collection of artifacts from "the performing arts of the 19th and 20th centuries," and the Monnaie de Paris, the world's oldest enterprise, also make appearances in Emily in Paris.
Where was Season 2 of 'Emily in Paris' filmed?
According to Hello! magazine, filming for Season 2 started on May 3, 2021, with the cast filming in both Paris and St. Tropez, a coastal town sitting on the French Riviera. Filming ended on Aug. 4.
Apparently, Season 2 will see much of southern France, though there aren't a ton of details currently available. Until then, we'll be watching Amélie as well as Juliette Binoche's entire filmography.
Season 2 episodes of Emily in Paris will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 22, 2021. All Season 1 episodes are currently available to stream.