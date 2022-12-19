'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Recap: What You Need to Know Before Watching Season 3

Très chic!

Throughout the past two seasons of Emily in Paris, our favorite American transport, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), has settled into life in Paris after deciding to say au revoir to the Windy City of Chicago and advance her career in the City of Love as a marketing executive for Savoir.

Without speaking a word of French, Emily is forced to navigate Parisian social norms and relationships — both with her coworkers, friends, and love interests — throughout the Netflix series.