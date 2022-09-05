Peyton Manning Says He’s “Crushed” He Couldn’t Film an ‘Emily in Paris’ Cameo

A Peyton Manning cameo was in the works for Emily in Paris, but it sounds like producers fumbled the chance to have the former NFL quarterback guest-star on the Netflix series.

If you’ll recall, Peyton professed to be an Emily superfan in a “Weekend Update” skit on Saturday Night Live this January. “This show has everything,” he raved. “Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally — not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as ‘food porn.’”