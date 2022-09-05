Peyton Manning Says He’s “Crushed” He Couldn’t Film an ‘Emily in Paris’ Cameo
A Peyton Manning cameo was in the works for Emily in Paris, but it sounds like producers fumbled the chance to have the former NFL quarterback guest-star on the Netflix series.
If you’ll recall, Peyton professed to be an Emily superfan in a “Weekend Update” skit on Saturday Night Live this January. “This show has everything,” he raved. “Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally — not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as ‘food porn.’”
In that sketch, Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost was surprised to hear that Peyton had binge-watched Emily in Paris instead of watching the NFL playoffs.
“Sure, watching football was the safe thing to do,” Peyton replied. “That’s what everyone expected me to do. But if I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself. The French have a saying, ‘Parlez-vous français?’ which means, ‘You do you, girl.’”
Peyton Manning was “crushed” that his ‘Emily in Paris’ cameo “never came together.”
In a new interview with USA Today, Peyton revealed that he scheduled to film a cameo in Emily in ParisSeason 3 this June as he visited Paris for the first time.
“I’d never been before and was set to do [a Season 3 cameo],” the two-time Super Bowl champ said.
But then he found out that the production had moved from Paris to Provence, a region more than 400 miles away. “I had this Paris vacation planned with my wife. I didn’t really want to travel somewhere else to do this show that I wasn’t already in,” he explained.
Peyton added that he “was crushed about that” and “very disappointed that the cameo role they were planning for me never came together.”
Nevertheless, the retired Indianapolis Colts star said his “Weekend Update” appearance was a “fun bit” and that his supposed Emily in Paris fandom has been “a fun connection ever since.” (He did, however, confess that he hadn’t actually seen the show by the time he praised it on SNL.)
And he’s still hopeful an Emily in Paris cameo can work out in the future. “I’ve just got to find a way to Provence, I guess,” he said.
‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins helped promote Peyton’s ‘Manningcast.’
Even though Peyton’s cameo didn’t work out, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins reciprocated his hype when she appeared in a video promoting the second season of Manningcast, the ESPN2 Monday Night Football broadcasts that Peyton hosts with his famous younger brother, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
“Finally, the Manning brothers get to reprise the roles they were literally born to play: themselves,” Lily said in the video, released on Wednesday, Sept 1. “Peyton: the Type A older brother, meticulous, bossy, easily exasperated. And Eli, the dopey baby bro, easily confused, always looking like a sleepy teenager whose mom just woke him up from an unplanned nap. Oh, and don’t get me started on the fashion: every permutation of khaki pant and quarter-zip pullover a girl could dream of.”