Where Are Peyton and Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'?By Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 12 2021, Published 12:26 p.m. ET
Fans of the NFL have grown accustomed to tuning in to EPSN2 on Monday Night Football to watch QB brothers Peyton and Eli Manning host the highly successful Manning Cast.
The broadcast is much more relaxed and entertaining than the EPSN presentation, as the pair break down the game from their couches, sometimes welcoming special guests, such as Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, for additional commentary.
However, for the second week in a row, the Manning Cast has been absent from MNF, meaning that viewers have had no choice but to tune in to ESPN for the traditional MNF broadcast.
So, what happened to Peyton and Eli? Here's what you need to know about why the Manning Cast was missing from ESPN2 over the past two weeks and when they will be coming back to the air.
What happened to Peyton and Eli Manning's 'MNF' Manning Cast?
For the past two weeks, fans of the National Football League noticed that the Manning Megacast hasn't been on ESPN2. Though the alternate broadcast is a massive hit for ESPN viewership and ratings, it doesn't come out on a weekly basis.
In July 2021, ESPN and The Walt Disney Company sealed a partnership with Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company, and approved a new MNF MegaCast featuring Peyton and his brother Eli.
The press release states, "Peyton and Eli, combined four-time Super Bowl champions, will headline the new additional viewing option starting with the 2021 NFL Season through the 2023 season (a total of 30 games over three seasons)."
For each NFL season, the duo will be on ESPN2 for 10 games total. So far, they've been live for three games, which means they only have seven more appearances left.
Due to their contract, the Manning brothers have taken a brief hiatus from Monday Night Football. After three straight weeks on ESPN2, they were off the air for two weeks — missing the week four matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders and week five's battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts.
Fans are missing the 'MNF' Manning Megacast.
If you're like us, then you've been missing the new ESPN2 Monday Night Football presentation. The atmosphere and energy Peyton and Eli present are contagious, and fans miss seeing them every week.
NFL fans, former players, and celebrities have taken to social media to express their feelings regarding the absence of the Manning brothers on MNF.
When is the Manning Megacast returning to 'MNF'?
According to CBS Sports, the Manning broadcast will return to Monday Night Football on Oct. 25 for the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Hawks week seven game.
Though it seems like a long break, it's reasonable when you think about the length of the NFL season. Since the season spans 18 weeks, equating to 17 games and one bye week per team, the Manning Cast will have the chance to take one or two more breaks if they want to broadcast during the last three weeks of the regular season.