Where Are Peyton and Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'?

Fans of the NFL have grown accustomed to tuning in to EPSN2 on Monday Night Football to watch QB brothers Peyton and Eli Manning host the highly successful Manning Cast.

The broadcast is much more relaxed and entertaining than the EPSN presentation, as the pair break down the game from their couches, sometimes welcoming special guests, such as Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, for additional commentary.