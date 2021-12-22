There's a Possibility That Netflix May Release an 'Emily in Paris' Spinoff Series About Her Life in Chicago

So, what's left for Emily Cooper in Paris? Is there anything left at all? Only Emily can make this decision.

By the end of Season 2, she has two options. She can return home to Chicago, where she's guaranteed a big promotion. Or she can stay in Paris and pursue a new opportunity with Sylvie, Julien, and Luc, all of whom have quit Savoir to launch their own firm.

Which will she choose? The ending credits roll before we find out.