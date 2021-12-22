Emily's New Beau Actually Doesn't Like France That Much in 'Emily in Paris' Season 2

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris.

Watch out France! Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has a new English beau in town. Season 2 of Emily in Paris ups the ante in terms of Emily's romantic entanglements and drama. One of the aforementioned romantic entanglements arrives in Emily's French class in the form of Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).