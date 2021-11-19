Is Lily Collins' Love Life Anything Like That of Her 'Emily in Paris' Character?

Back when they were still engaged, Lily spoke about how excited she was to Extra, telling the outlet in November 2020: “I think we’re just, you know, totally soaking in being engaged and still celebrating with people that we can, in a way that is safe. Eight months of being together in quarantine has definitely felt like the most incredible way of getting to know someone.”

Lily comes from an artistically talented household; her father is Phil Collins, the famous musician.