Ashley Park Says She Hopes Mindy Will Perform an Original Song in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)
Qui, Qui, Emily in Paris is returning for a Season 3 (and Season 4).
The Season 2 finale of Emily in Paris ended on — of course — another major cliffhanger. With Emily (Lily Collins) confronted with major personal and professional life decisions, it's no wonder fans are anxiously waiting for Season 3 to hit Netflix.
Best known for her role as Mindy Chen in the popular series, Ashley Park — who teamed up with Starbucks for its new "Coffee Break-away" campaign, which aims to remind people to live in the present moment — spoke exclusively with Distractify about what she hopes for in Season 3 of Emily in Paris (hint: another Mindy original song), and how she works to remain present in her daily life and connect with those closest to her.
'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park talks Season 3 original song.
In Season 2 of Emily in Paris, Mindy performs an original song, "Mon Soleil," with her love interest Benoît (Kevin Dias). It was certainly a highlight of the season, and the Broadway performer told Distractify that she is hoping her character will get to perform another original song in the upcoming season.
"I think I'm most excited for, what I am hoping to anticipate is another original song this season," Ashley said. "I think that was such a cool experience to do, and just to be able to bring even more joy to people with that song. ... It was so unexpected that people really, really grew fond of it."
She added, "It's something that I've been exploring a little bit more, music, writing, and such. So I think that I'm really excited if we're able to do that again."
Another big question on fans' minds: Will Emily choose Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) or Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) in Season 3 of 'Emily in Paris'?
For Ashley, it was a no-brainer.
"I'm team Emily, as Ashley and as Mindy," she told us.
Ashley explained that she's similar to her character Mindy in that she just wants her friends to be happy. "I'm like very team [Emily]. I'm team her to be single, whatever is going to make [Emily] happy," she said.
We totally agree!
When Ashley's not filming, she's spending time with her loved ones.
When Ashley's not filming in Paris or singing and dancing in Broadway's Mean Girls, she's taking the time to connect with those she loves and not let outside things distract her. The actress, who partnered with Starbucks for its latest campaign "Coffee Break-away," which aims to remind people to be present, told us that she "really prioritizes being present in the moment."
"I've found that when I'm with somebody, it's not about putting my phone away, but I'm already not looking at it," Ashley told us about how she herself remains present. In fact, at the time of the interview, the Netflix star had 410 unread text messages. While hundreds of unanswered messages may be anxiety-inducing for some, Ashely knows that her friends and family completely understand.
Because when she's with them in person, she's totally tuned in.
You can now stream Season 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris on Netflix.