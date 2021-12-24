Netflix Explores Space With the New South Korean Thriller 'The Silent Sea'

Doctor Song Ji-an is described as "an astrobiologist who joins the team, determined to uncover the truth behind an accident at the now-abandoned Balhae Base research station on the moon." Rounding out the main trio of characters on the show is actor Lee Joon, formerly a member of the boy band MBLAQ. Joon's character is Captain Ryoo Tae-seok, the head engineer, who volunteered for his position on the mission to escape desk work at the Ministry of National Defense.