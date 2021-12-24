Netflix Explores Space With the New South Korean Thriller 'The Silent Sea'By Anna Garrison
Dec. 24 2021, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
The latest mystery-thriller series to hit Netflix takes drama to new heights — space. The Silent Sea is an upcoming South Korean sci-fi show sure to appeal to fans of Squid Game. The show is an adaptation of the short film The Sea of Tranquility written and directed by Choi Hang-yong, who will also write and direct The Silent Sea for Netflix.
Although the show is set on a perilous research mission to the moon, the actual filming location for the show isn't intergalactic. Here's what we know about The Silent Sea and its filming location.
Where was 'The Silent Sea' filmed?
The plot of The Silent Sea follows a specialist team sent to the Moon in hopes of retrieving a mysterious sample from the abandoned Balhae Base research station. The specialist team's mission is of the utmost importance because the Earth is dying and undergoing a desert-like transformation.
Like all shows and movies about space, the actors filmed The Silent Sea in a much more Earthbound location. Per What's On Netflix, filming for the show reportedly took place in August 2020 in South Korea.
Actor Gong Yoo, who fans of Squid Game and Train to Busan might recognize, took to Instagram to show off some behind-the-scenes photos of The Silent Sea's set. In the photos, it appears sets are decked out with futuristic lighting and furniture to mimic the inside of a space station. The majority of filming likely took place on a sound stage in South Korea to get the perfect faux-space atmosphere.
Who is in 'The Silent Sea' cast? And when will the show come out on Netflix?
The Silent Sea is filled with South Korean stars whose rumored performances in the show will surely make them household names. Gong Yoo plays Han Yoon-jae, the exploration team leader determined to keep his crew safe at any cost. He co-stars with actress Bae Doona, who has previously worked with Netflix on shows such as Sense8 and Kingdom. Doona will play Doctor Song Ji-an.
Doctor Song Ji-an is described as "an astrobiologist who joins the team, determined to uncover the truth behind an accident at the now-abandoned Balhae Base research station on the moon." Rounding out the main trio of characters on the show is actor Lee Joon, formerly a member of the boy band MBLAQ. Joon's character is Captain Ryoo Tae-seok, the head engineer, who volunteered for his position on the mission to escape desk work at the Ministry of National Defense.
Finally, Gong Yoo reunites with Squid Game co-star Heo Sung-tae, who plays Kim Jae-sun, the Chief of Resource Group of Aviation Administration.
The Silent Sea will have eight episodes that each last around 45 minutes, and will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix on Dec. 24, 2021.