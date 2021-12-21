Is Jaskier a Jealous Bard in 'The Witcher' Season 2 or Does He Just Miss His BFF Geralt?

Jaskier's song, "Burn, Butcher, Burn" also makes him sound like a spurned lover. Some of the lyrics for the tune go, "I hear you're alive ... how disappointing! I've also survived, no thanks to you. Did I not bring you some glee, Mister "Oh, Look at Me?" Now I'll burn all the memories of you. All those lonely miles that you ride. Now you'll walk with no one by your side. Did you ever even care. With your swords and your stupid hair? Now watch me laugh as I burn all the memories of you.'