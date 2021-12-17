Let's Recap Who Actually Died in Season 1 of 'The Witcher'

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of The Witcher.

One of the biggest cliffhangers from the Season 1 finale of The Witcher was the question of Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) fate. Yennefer was one of the three major characters introduced in Season 1 of the Netflix fantasy series, along with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and the titular Witcher, Princess Ciri (Freya Allen).