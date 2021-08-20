Will Netflix's 'The Witcher' Be Greenlit for Season 3? Here's What the Showrunner Says

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Season 2 of the Netflix series The Witcher, fans of the fantasy series may be wondering if the show has already been greenlit for a Season 3.

The conclusion of the premiere season saw Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) unite with Princess Ciri (Freya Allen) in the final moments of Episode 8, and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) is presumed dead after the Battle of Sodden — though we know she's not from the Season 2 trailer.