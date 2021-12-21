Yennefer's Mission to Get Her Magic Back in 'The Witcher' Season 2 Comes at a Cost

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of The Witcher.

Yennefer of Vengerburg (Anya Chalotra) unleashed her powerful chaos in the Season 1 finale of The Witcher, but at what cost? During the events of Season 2 Yennefer is positively distraught when she realizes she's lost her magic. She's hinged her entire sense of self-worth on her ability as a mage, so losing her magic is downright traumatizing.